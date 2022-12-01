BUSD approves additional boring, time for soils and geotechnical testing contract for potential Citro school

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District may be adding an elementary school on the Citro property and has contracted with Construction Testing and Engineering for soils testing and geotechnical services to determine whether a site on the Citro property will be suitable for a school. The Nov. 19 BUSD board meeting included a contract amendment to address unforeseen conditions.

The 4-0 board vote, with Michael Gaddis absent, increases the boring depth from 20 feet to 34 feet, increases the contract amount from $24,935 to $39,435, and extends the contract end dat...