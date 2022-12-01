Silvergate Fallbrook hosts Alzheimer's Association discussion on '10 warning signs of dementia'

Nearly at capacity, Silvergate Fallbrook is currently taking final reservations in its Memory Care Suites building.

FALLBROOK – Seniors looking to understand the difference between age-related forgetfulness and memory loss that leads to dementia turned out for an informative presentation by the Alzheimer's Association of San Diego on Nov. 17 at Silvergate Fallbrook.

The organization walked attendees through the "10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's Disease" in order to familiarize family members with what behavior to watch for in their loved one and when remaining alone in the family home may be no longer be a safe option.

"Caregiving for a loved one who is living with Alzheimer's disease, dementia, or me...