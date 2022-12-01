Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

https://www.edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/nima-helmi

Silvergate Fallbrook hosts Alzheimer's Association discussion on '10 warning signs of dementia'

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/1/2022 at 5:09am

Village News/Courtesy photos

Nearly at capacity, Silvergate Fallbrook is currently taking final reservations in its Memory Care Suites building.

FALLBROOK – Seniors looking to understand the difference between age-related forgetfulness and memory loss that leads to dementia turned out for an informative presentation by the Alzheimer's Association of San Diego on Nov. 17 at Silvergate Fallbrook.

The organization walked attendees through the "10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's Disease" in order to familiarize family members with what behavior to watch for in their loved one and when remaining alone in the family home may be no longer be a safe option.

"Caregiving for a loved one who is living with Alzheimer's disease, dementia, or me...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021