Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

The Office of Traffic Safety and Caltrans encourage you to 'go safely' this holiday season

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/1/2022 at 5:06am

Between holiday shopping, festive outings and gathering with loved ones, there are several opportunities to "Go Safely" while traveling this season. Village News/Metro photo

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – As the holiday season approaches, the Office of Traffic Safety and Caltrans want to make sure drivers are prepared to travel safely. Between holiday shopping, festive outings, and gathering with loved ones, there are several opportunities to "Go Safely" this season.

Even as the days get cooler and shorter, it seems residents' calendars are busier than ever. Attend all those holiday gatherings safely by planning ahead before getting behind the wheel. Drowsy, impaired and distracted driving are deadly – but they are also preventable.

The National Highway Traffic Safet...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 
https://www.edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/nima-helmi

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021