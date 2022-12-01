The Office of Traffic Safety and Caltrans encourage you to 'go safely' this holiday season

Between holiday shopping, festive outings and gathering with loved ones, there are several opportunities to "Go Safely" while traveling this season. Village News/Metro photo

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – As the holiday season approaches, the Office of Traffic Safety and Caltrans want to make sure drivers are prepared to travel safely. Between holiday shopping, festive outings, and gathering with loved ones, there are several opportunities to "Go Safely" this season.

Even as the days get cooler and shorter, it seems residents' calendars are busier than ever. Attend all those holiday gatherings safely by planning ahead before getting behind the wheel. Drowsy, impaired and distracted driving are deadly – but they are also preventable.

The National Highway Traffic Safet...