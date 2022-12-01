This holiday season, don't pack a pest
Last updated 12/1/2022 at 5:56am
Gig Conaughton
County of San Diego Communications Office
The holiday season means it's time to ship gifts to faraway friends and family, or maybe even travel to deliver them in person and bring gifts back home in return.
Whatever you do, be sure you don't ship or bring back a present nobody wants – a harmful pest!
It can happen if you're not careful. The gifts you send or receive could be carrying hitchhiking pests or plant diseases that could potentially damage the county's $1.75 billion agricultural industry and our environment.
That homemade wreath you brought home from grandma's coul...
