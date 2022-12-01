This holiday season, don't pack a pest

This holiday season, be sure you don't ship or bring back a present nobody wants – a harmful pest! Village News/Courtesy photo

Gig Conaughton

County of San Diego Communications Office

The holiday season means it's time to ship gifts to faraway friends and family, or maybe even travel to deliver them in person and bring gifts back home in return.

Whatever you do, be sure you don't ship or bring back a present nobody wants – a harmful pest!

It can happen if you're not careful. The gifts you send or receive could be carrying hitchhiking pests or plant diseases that could potentially damage the county's $1.75 billion agricultural industry and our environment.

That homemade wreath you brought home from grandma's coul...