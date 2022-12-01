Tips to cut back on holiday season food waste

Gig Conaughton

County of San Diego Communications Office

‘Tis the season – for food!

But it’s also a time, as our holiday feasts run from Thanksgiving through New Year’s, that it’s easier than ever to waste food – when it’s served up but not eaten, or spoils before we can eat it.

The United States Department of Agriculture and County of San Diego estimate that up to 40% of the total food supply in the United States is wasted every year.

That can be really hard on your wallet. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates the average family of four spends $1,500 a year on food...