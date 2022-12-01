CWA approves Project Labor Agreement for capital projects

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The San Diego County Water Authority approved a project labor agreement for future capital projects.

The Oct. 28 SDCWA board vote approved a project labor agreement negotiated by the CWA and the San Diego Building Trades Council, and the board action also determined that the PLA applies to specified Capital Improvement Program projects. A PLA is a collective bargaining agreement between a public agency planning a construction project, its contractors and the unions which represent the skilled labor needed for that project.

The PLA will be for a five-year...