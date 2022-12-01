CWA vote entitlement down for RMWD, FPUD, and Camp Pendleton
Last updated 12/1/2022 at 6:36am
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
The weighted vote at 2023 San Diego County Water Authority board meetings will decrease slightly for the Rainbow Municipal Water District, the Fallbrook Public Utility District, and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.
The Nov. 17 SDCWA board meeting approved the 2023 weighted vote allocations for the CWA member agencies. The share of the weighted vote includes 3.892% for Rainbow, 2.205% for FPUD, and 0.078% for Camp Pendleton. During 2022 meetings, Rainbow had 3.926% of the weighted vote; FPUD had a weighted vote of 2.238%, and the Camp Pendleton weighted v...
