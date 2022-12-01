Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

https://www.edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/nima-helmi

CWA vote entitlement down for RMWD, FPUD, and Camp Pendleton

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/1/2022 at 6:36am



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The weighted vote at 2023 San Diego County Water Authority board meetings will decrease slightly for the Rainbow Municipal Water District, the Fallbrook Public Utility District, and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

The Nov. 17 SDCWA board meeting approved the 2023 weighted vote allocations for the CWA member agencies. The share of the weighted vote includes 3.892% for Rainbow, 2.205% for FPUD, and 0.078% for Camp Pendleton. During 2022 meetings, Rainbow had 3.926% of the weighted vote; FPUD had a weighted vote of 2.238%, and the Camp Pendleton weighted v...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 12/02/2022 21:29