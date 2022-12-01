CWA vote entitlement down for RMWD, FPUD, and Camp Pendleton

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The weighted vote at 2023 San Diego County Water Authority board meetings will decrease slightly for the Rainbow Municipal Water District, the Fallbrook Public Utility District, and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton.

The Nov. 17 SDCWA board meeting approved the 2023 weighted vote allocations for the CWA member agencies. The share of the weighted vote includes 3.892% for Rainbow, 2.205% for FPUD, and 0.078% for Camp Pendleton. During 2022 meetings, Rainbow had 3.926% of the weighted vote; FPUD had a weighted vote of 2.238%, and the Camp Pendleton weighted v...