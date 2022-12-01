FCPG approves PLDO priority recommendations
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
The Fallbrook Community Planning Group approved a priority list for Park Land Dedication Ordinance funding.
The planning group’s 13-0 vote Nov. 21, with Tom Harrington and Jim Loge absent, approved a prioritized list of recommendations which will be provided to the county’s Department of Parks and Recreation. The planning group’s Parks and Recreation Public Facilities Committee did not have a quorum either in October or in November but had an unofficial agreement on the priorities at the committee’s November meeting.
