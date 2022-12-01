Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FCPG approves PLDO priority recommendations

 
Last updated 12/1/2022 at 6:37am



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Fallbrook Community Planning Group approved a priority list for Park Land Dedication Ordinance funding.

The planning group’s 13-0 vote Nov. 21, with Tom Harrington and Jim Loge absent, approved a prioritized list of recommendations which will be provided to the county’s Department of Parks and Recreation. The planning group’s Parks and Recreation Public Facilities Committee did not have a quorum either in October or in November but had an unofficial agreement on the priorities at the committee’s November meeting.

Park Land Development Ordinance...



