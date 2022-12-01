Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Rainbow Water named a top workplace for the second year in a row

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/1/2022 at 4:57am



FALLBROOK – Rainbow Municipal Water District has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by U-T San Diego Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. This is the second consecutive year that the district has received this award.

Specific strengths highlighted by Rainbow Water’s employees were inclusion, transparency, and employee development. The district started conducting workplace culture surveys in 2017 and included employees in the process of creating an ac...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 
https://www.edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/nima-helmi

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 12/02/2022 20:29