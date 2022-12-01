Rainbow Water named a top workplace for the second year in a row

FALLBROOK – Rainbow Municipal Water District has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by U-T San Diego Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. This is the second consecutive year that the district has received this award.

Specific strengths highlighted by Rainbow Water’s employees were inclusion, transparency, and employee development. The district started conducting workplace culture surveys in 2017 and included employees in the process of creating an ac...