A Thank You from St. Peter Thrift Store

I would like to thank everyone that participated in the inaugural St. Peter Thrift Store sale held at the St. Peter the Apostle Church plaza last weekend. It was a huge success and we welcome everyone to visit our St. Peter Thrift Store on Main Street and see more of what we have.

I would also like to inform anyone that purchased a village from the sale to please stop by our thrift store and pick up the lighted cord you left behind.

Thank you to all the volunteers who helped make this sale successful!

Margaret Larson

Board President