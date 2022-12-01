Artemis leads the way back to the moon

With all the arguing and bickering constantly being stirred up by political partisans and the reporting of such by all media including even the war of words being perpetrated by a couple of regular Village News Opinion writers, we can forget that our country and those willing to work with us can do great things.

If you have even an inkling of curiosity about what sort of team building, scientific innovation, and overwhelming technological achievement our country is capable of, then you need to get familiar with NASA’s Artemis lunar mission project.

For the last 10 years, engineers, scientists, technicians, suppliers, innovators, the list goes on, for the United States and other world partners have been working on returning humans to the moon.

Right now, as you read this, the first phase of this 10-year endeavor, an unmanned spacecraft, has been launched, destination the moon. It will soon return to earth, landing in the ocean off the coast of San Diego. In two more years, the plan is for humans to take the same trip and a couple years later have humans land on the moon.

Those executing the Artemis mission stand on the shoulders of others for the inspiration to explore and learn and we should applaud their grit to succeed and their achievement.

History informs us about others like Marco Polo, Magellan, Columbus, Livingston, Shackleton, Amelia Earhart, Neil Armstrong, etc., and now Artemis. We should not lose sight of the incredible courage and endurance it takes to achieve these sort of undertakings.

The Artemis mission is something we Americans should feel proud about. Few have dared or are even capable of attempting what we are doing, and we are doing it for a second time with a much broader vision of what is possible and a more inclusive approach to achieving a successful mission.

Check it out. You and your children and grandchildren will be inspired by Artemis.

Steve Smith