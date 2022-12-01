Gearhart fifth in season's final race, eighth in points standings

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Barona Speedway’s season concluded Oct. 29, and Fallbrook driver Jeff Gearhart finished fifth in that night’s Pure Stocks main event and took eighth place in the season point standings.

“I was hoping for better, especially the last race of the season,” Gearhart said. “I was hoping to get a win in my rookie season.”

Gearhart won a heat race during his first year of racing but not a main event. His best main event finish was a third-place result July 23.

Heat races at Barona Speedway are eight laps. Gearhart began his Oct. 29 heat on the outsid...