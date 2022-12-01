Six Legionnaires run at CIF cross-country meet
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
A minimum of five runners is needed for a cross-country team score, so Bonsall High School had no team score at the CIF San Diego Section cross-country meet Saturday, Nov. 12, at Morley Field in San Diego, but four Bonsall boys and two Legionnaires girls ran at the meet.
“I’m happy that we’re here, participating, having a team,” Bonsall head coach Manuel Ramirez said. “Proud of the ones who made it out and pushed through.”
Both the boys and the girls utilized a 2.96-mile course. Bonsall participated in the Division V races.
“I’m proud of e...
