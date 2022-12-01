Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

https://www.edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/nima-helmi

Six Legionnaires run at CIF cross-country meet

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/1/2022 at 7:56am



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

A minimum of five runners is needed for a cross-country team score, so Bonsall High School had no team score at the CIF San Diego Section cross-country meet Saturday, Nov. 12, at Morley Field in San Diego, but four Bonsall boys and two Legionnaires girls ran at the meet.

“I’m happy that we’re here, participating, having a team,” Bonsall head coach Manuel Ramirez said. “Proud of the ones who made it out and pushed through.”

Both the boys and the girls utilized a 2.96-mile course. Bonsall participated in the Division V races.

“I’m proud of e...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021