Six Legionnaires run at CIF cross-country meet

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

A minimum of five runners is needed for a cross-country team score, so Bonsall High School had no team score at the CIF San Diego Section cross-country meet Saturday, Nov. 12, at Morley Field in San Diego, but four Bonsall boys and two Legionnaires girls ran at the meet.

“I’m happy that we’re here, participating, having a team,” Bonsall head coach Manuel Ramirez said. “Proud of the ones who made it out and pushed through.”

Both the boys and the girls utilized a 2.96-mile course. Bonsall participated in the Division V races.

“I’m proud of e...