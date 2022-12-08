Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

BUSD approves intersession camps with B&GC

 
Last updated 12/7/2022 at 2:11pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District board approved a memorandum of understanding with the Boys & Girls Club of North County to provide intersession camps during school breaks and non-school days for BUSD students during the 2022-2023 school year.

The BUSD board voted 4-0 Wednesday, Nov. 16, with Michael Gaddis absent, to approve the MOU. The school district will pay the Boys & Girls Club $25 per enrolled student for each day.

“We’re excited to partner with the Boys & Girls Club,” BUSD superintendent Joseph Clevenger said.

The Boys & Girls Club of...



