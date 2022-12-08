Property taxes due by Dec.12; paying by e-check is fast and free

Taxes to generate $8.06 billion

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister reminded property owners to visit https://www.sdttc.com/ to pay their property taxes soon or face penalties. The first installment of the 2022-2023 secured property tax bill is due no later than Dec. 12.

“This year, because the usual tax deadline of Dec. 10 falls on a weekend, there are two extra days to pay,” said McAllister.

“In September, the Treasurer-Tax Collector sent out 1,011,364 tax bills, which are expected to generate $8.06 billion for the County of San Diego. To date, we have received just over 30%...