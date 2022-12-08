Store benefits animals through Dec. 24

A variety of Christmas decorations and gifts are available at the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary's Christmas Store, 746 S. Main Ave., next to Meineke.

FALLBROOK – Since its inception 10 years ago, the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary Christmas Store has become a much-anticipated annual event. This year the store opened in a new, and much larger, location at 746 S. Main. Shoppers will find everything from dog and cat paraphernalia to Christmas trees, wreaths and decorations, to clothing, linens and dishes, gift baskets, puzzles, games and books.

All proceeds go to help the animal sanctuary, where homeless dogs and cats have a chance at a new life in a loving home. The sanctuary also promotes and helps fund spay-and-neuter programs to tackle the homeless pet problem at the source.

As the sanctuary's biggest fundraiser of the year, the Christmas Store plays a huge part in helping the sanctuary to stay afloat, as well as providing a much-loved tradition for the people of Fallbrook.

"In the store you can feel the joy and excitement of Christmas, with new donations coming in every day and the anticipation that so many animals will benefit from the proceeds," said Jayne Underhill, one of the many volunteers who run the store every day of the week.

The Christmas Store is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, through Dec. 24.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary.