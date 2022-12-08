Fallbrook Music Society to present glorious Christmas music
Last updated 12/7/2022 at 2:44pm
FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Music Society's "FESTIVA" Christmas concert will bring a unique pairing of traditional and contemporary selections in a program that's certain to awaken the spirit of the season. Back by popular demand, Camarada returns to the stage with a diverse musical palette that will fill the theater with the "sounds of the season" – ranging from Bach to Blues.
"This acclaimed San Diego based ensemble deftly explores the interplay of percussion, piano, strings and flute," Bob Freaney, president of Fallbrook Music Society, said. "We are proud to bring this much-loved group ba...
