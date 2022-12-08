Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Fallbrook Music Society to present glorious Christmas music

 
Last updated 12/7/2022 at 2:44pm

Beth Ross Buckley, artistic director of the San Diego ensemble Camarada, will lead the "FESTIVA" Christmas program Sunday, Dec. 11, at 2 p.m. in Fallbrook's historic Mission Theater. For tickets, visit http://fallbrookmissiontheater.com or http://fallbrookmusicsociety.org.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Music Society's "FESTIVA" Christmas concert will bring a unique pairing of traditional and contemporary selections in a program that's certain to awaken the spirit of the season. Back by popular demand, Camarada returns to the stage with a diverse musical palette that will fill the theater with the "sounds of the season" – ranging from Bach to Blues.

"This acclaimed San Diego based ensemble deftly explores the interplay of percussion, piano, strings and flute," Bob Freaney, president of Fallbrook Music Society, said. "We are proud to bring this much-loved group ba...



