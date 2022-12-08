Theatre Talk: Holiday shows and more

The Who Villagers of "Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas" can be seen at the Old Globe Theater in Balboa Park. Village News/Andrew Polec photo

Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal

Special to The Village News

Broadway San Diego is hosting a one-night only show at the Balboa Theatre downtown starring Harry Connick Jr. He will play one night only, Dec. 11. Nearby, on the Civic Theater stage, watch out for "Annie" opening Dec. 27. Tickets are on sale now; call 619-564-3000 or visit https://www.broadwaysd.com/.

The quintessential production of "The Nutcracker" will be performed by the City Ballet of San Diego at the California Center for the Arts in Escondido – only five shows Dec. 21 through Dec. 23. Visit https://cityballet.org/ or call 85...