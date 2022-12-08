American Pickers to film in California

Mike, right, and Danielle of American Pickers are ready to come to California to film new shows.

NEW YORK, NY – The American Pickers are excited to return to California. They plan to film episodes of The History Channel hit television series throughout the southern part of the state in January 2023.

American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique "picking" on The History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America's most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Picke...