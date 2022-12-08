Dig into tasty, nutritious potatoes

Potatoes are cholesterol- and fat-free when baked. There are many ways to prepare and serve potatoes so they remain low in fat and cholesterol-free.

Potatoes are a staple of many people's diets. Versatile, affordable and tasty, potatoes are, not surprisingly, included in myriad recipes.

Potatoes are underground tubers that grow on the roots of the potato plant. Potatoes are from the nightshade family, which means they're related to tobacco and tomatoes. Potatoes are native to South America, and were likely brought to Europe, and later North America, by immigrants and tradespeople.

In addition to their versatility and flavor, potatoes happen to be nutritional powerhouses. Potatoes are one of the "good" carbohydrates because they are whol...