Healthy Habits for Bonsall & Fallbrook Folks – Sweat: Our body's air conditioning system

Sweat is your body's way of cooling itself down to a comfortable temperature. Village News/Courtesy photo

Dr. Megan Johnson McCullough

Special to the Village News

We have 2.6 million sweat glands in our body, covering nearly every inch. Sweating, also known as perspiration, helps regulate our body's temperature. The arm pits, palms of our hands, face, and soles of our feet, are the most common areas that release this fluid.

It is completely normal when our internal temperature rises, when the outside temperature heats up, and during times of high emotion, to get wet with sweat. Sweat is the perfume of the fitness industry, the marking of a hard day's work, and proof that it is hot outside.

Sw...