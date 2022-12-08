Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Healthy Habits for Bonsall & Fallbrook Folks – Sweat: Our body's air conditioning system

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/7/2022 at 1:46pm

Sweat is your body's way of cooling itself down to a comfortable temperature. Village News/Courtesy photo

Dr. Megan Johnson McCullough

Special to the Village News

We have 2.6 million sweat glands in our body, covering nearly every inch. Sweating, also known as perspiration, helps regulate our body's temperature. The arm pits, palms of our hands, face, and soles of our feet, are the most common areas that release this fluid.

It is completely normal when our internal temperature rises, when the outside temperature heats up, and during times of high emotion, to get wet with sweat. Sweat is the perfume of the fitness industry, the marking of a hard day's work, and proof that it is hot outside.

Sw...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 
https://www.edwardjones.com/us-en/financial-advisor/nima-helmi

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 12/08/2022 14:43