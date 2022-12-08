Tips to keep your tree fresh this holiday season

There are a handful of ways for holiday celebrants to help their trees maintain that undeniable appeal for the long haul. Village News/Metro photo

Christmas trees are often the pièce de résistance of holiday decor. Few things draw the attention of holiday guests quite like an awe-inspiring Christmas tree, especially when that tree maintains its fresh, healthy sheen throughout December.

Many families purchase fresh trees over Thanksgiving weekend or during the first weekend of December. Though the weeks between Thanksgiving and Christmas Day may seem like a long time to keep a tree looking great, there are a handful of ways for holiday celebrants to help their trees maintain that undeniable appeal for the long haul.

¥ Pick the righ...