Fallbrook recognizes four Students of the Month
Last updated 12/7/2022 at 2:50pm
Rick Monroe
Special to the Village News
One student from Ivy High School and three from Fallbrook High School were recognized Dec. 1 as Students of the Month in the Fallbrook Union High School District. The Ivy student is Sarah McFarland. The FHS selections are Esperanza Bowen, Taylor Sanchez and Emily Weber.
The monthly awards are presented by a community organization and the event is held at North Coast Church. The students selected are given scholarship awards and opportunities.
Mike Gray, principal of Ivy, the district's continuation school, said McFarland had trouble with learning dur...
