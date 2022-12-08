Fallbrook recognizes four Students of the Month

The December FUHSD Students of the Month are, from left, Esperanza Bowen, Emily Weber, Sarah McFarland and Taylor Sanchez. Village News/Rick Monroe photo

Rick Monroe

Special to the Village News

One student from Ivy High School and three from Fallbrook High School were recognized Dec. 1 as Students of the Month in the Fallbrook Union High School District. The Ivy student is Sarah McFarland. The FHS selections are Esperanza Bowen, Taylor Sanchez and Emily Weber.

The monthly awards are presented by a community organization and the event is held at North Coast Church. The students selected are given scholarship awards and opportunities.

Mike Gray, principal of Ivy, the district's continuation school, said McFarland had trouble with learning dur...