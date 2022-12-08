How to make year-end charitable donations safely and responsibly

Simona Valanciute

Special to the Village News

Many charitable organizations hold year-end or holiday giving campaigns to rally last-minute giving, and they have done so with success for decades. Year-end giving has helped countless nonprofits including my organization, San Diego Oasis, end the year on a positive note with a final burst of fundraising before turning the page to a new year with new fundraising goals.

In most cases, no matter your motivation for donating funds at the end of the year, your financial gifts are needed, appreciated and distributed with great discernment and consi...