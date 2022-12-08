New signal now working in Rainbow

A new traffic signal is now active at Old HWY 395 and Rainbow Glen Road to improve safety. DPW appreciates the community's patience and cooperation during construction. Village News/SDCountyDPW photo

Lucette Moramarco and Joe Naiman

Village News

To the relief, and joy, of many Rainbow residents, the long awaited signal on Old Highway 395 at Rainbow Glen was activated Thursday, Dec. 1. There was talk on the Rainbow Cares Facebook page about holding a celebration.

Here is a timeline for the process the signal creation took:

The Board of Supervisors placed the intersection of Old Highway 395 and Rainbow Glen Road on San Diego County's Traffic Signal Priority List in November 2019.

The decision took into account a July 2018 traffic survey of the intersection of Old Highway 395 and Rainbow...