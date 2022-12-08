Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Palomar's governing board to welcome three new trustees

 
Last updated 12/7/2022 at 2:10pm



SAN MARCOS – Three new trustees were elected to the Palomar Community College District Governing Board in the Nov. 8 General Election: Judy Patacsil for Area 1, Michelle Rains for Area 4 and Jacqueline Kaiser for Area 5.

In Area 1, which includes most of the district south of Highway 78 and west of Interstate 15, incumbent Mark Evilsizer is retiring after 20 years of service on the board. Patacsil ran against Frank Xu, and as of Monday, Nov. 21, led with 53.7% of the vote.

In Area 4, the Trustee Area that reaches from I-15 east to near the Salton Sea, appointed trustee incumbent Kartik R...



