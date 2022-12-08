San Luis Rey River Park coming soon

Supervisor Jim Desmond

5th District

As your County Supervisor, I support opportunities that promote the health and wellbeing of residents in North County. Going back to my time as mayor, I’ve been a big supporter of creating parks and trails. Coming soon to North County is the fully connected San Luis Rey River Park that will run approximately nine miles along the San Luis Rey River, south of State Route 76, from Oceanside to Interstate 15.

The San Luis Rey River Park will create a dynamic open space legacy balancing recreation and preservation, restoration, and interpretation of the San Luis Rey River’s outstanding biological and cultural resources. The park will have active and passive recreation nodes, a network of multi-use trails, preserved open space and staging areas. This will be a wonderful asset for North County.

Currently there are three active projects within the San Luis Rey River Park, including the Bonsall Community Park and the Rio Prado Park that may include traditional park amenities like ballfields and playgrounds. The Middle trail is also underway and will provide 1.5 miles of trails from the Bonsall bridge through the right-of-way of SR-76. Stay up to date on the project’s progress and find more information at http://www.sdparks.org.

As always, if we can be of assistance or answer any questions, my team and I can be reached at 619 531-5555 or via email at [email protected]