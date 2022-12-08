Murrieta mother works to protect and empower all children

Diane A. Rhodes

Special to Village News

When Jessica Smith found herself faced with unfamiliar issues affecting her children, such as suicide and human trafficking, she did not know where to turn for help. It led her to create a community outreach nonprofit organization that offers free resources to help other families who find themselves in uncharted waters.

The main purpose of M.A.L.H.Y. Community Outreach Protective Services Inc. is to lead individuals "to accept their free spirit, redefine their freedom and create a positive personal survival journey." Providing free resources and ser...