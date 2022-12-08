Senior softball looks forward to January

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Senior Softball is currently completing its last season of the year before going on hiatus for the remainder of December and beginning of January. However, the league is still welcoming new players who are 50 plus years of age.

Games are played at Ingold Sports Park Mondays through Thursdays at 4 p.m. with warm ups beginning at 3:30. Each team is scheduled to play two games per week.

Potential players must show up for a screening so that proper team placement can be made. There will be a couple of practices before the January season begins around mid-month for those...