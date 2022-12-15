Artful Gifts can be found locally through Dec. 24

A variety of decorations and ornaments can be found at the Fallbrook Art Center's Art of the Holidays Show through Dec. 24. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The 19th Annual Art of the Holidays Show runs through Dec. 24 at the Doris E. De Haan Fallbrook Art Center, in The Janice Griffiths Gallery. Artful gifts are available from a wide array of affordably priced, unique handcrafted gifts, created by regional artisans.

The stock is replenished continuously, so there are new offerings on a daily basis. Jewelry, functional glassware, wearable art, accessories, functional and decorative wood and ceramics, greeting cards, glass mosaics, hand blown and fused glass, and a wide variety of glass, ceramic, wood, and mixed media ornaments are also on sale.

Art of the Holiday is open Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays, noon to 3 p.m. The show and parking are free. The Art Center is located at 103 S. Main at Alvarado. For other information on the show, supporting programs, or volunteering, call 760-728-1414 or visit http://www.fallbrookartcenter.org.

Also showing, in The Salon & Lehmann Galleries, is an exhibition of original transparent watercolors by Robin St. Louis. These paintings celebrate the beauty of sunlight, from bright, warm daylight to sunset's glow. The subjects are varied, including seascapes, still life and figure paintings, many of which have been included in national watercolor exhibitions.

Submitted by Fallbrook Art Center.