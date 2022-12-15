Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FHS Christmas Open House had something for everyone

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/15/2022 at 8:59am



FALLBROOK – Thanks to event organizers Pat Saunders and Leo Romero, this year’s Christmas Open House, which took place Dec. 4, was a big success with something for everyone at the Fallbrook Historical Society Heritage Center.

Themed “A Toyland Christmas,” the annual event’s biggest draw was, not surprisingly, the presence of Santa and Mrs. Claus, who listened...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 12/15/2022 20:14