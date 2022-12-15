Palm Engineering to construct Hawthorne sewer improvements
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
Palm Engineering has been awarded the Fallbrook Public Utility District construction contract for the sewer improvement project along Hawthorne Street.
The FPUD board voted 5-0 Dec. 5 to award Palm Engineering the contract for the Hawthorne Lift Station replacement and sewer installation project. The $219,000 contract amount matches the San Diego company’s bid.
“This project will actually eliminate an existing sewer lift station and replace it with a gravity main,” said FPUD senior engineer Aaron Cook.
FPUD’s capital improvement program includes the...
