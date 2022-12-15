Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Palm Engineering to construct Hawthorne sewer improvements

 
Last updated 12/15/2022 at 7:46am



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Palm Engineering has been awarded the Fallbrook Public Utility District construction contract for the sewer improvement project along Hawthorne Street.

The FPUD board voted 5-0 Dec. 5 to award Palm Engineering the contract for the Hawthorne Lift Station replacement and sewer installation project. The $219,000 contract amount matches the San Diego company’s bid.

“This project will actually eliminate an existing sewer lift station and replace it with a gravity main,” said FPUD senior engineer Aaron Cook.

FPUD’s capital improvement program includes the...



