Santa can be found on Potter Street

FALLBROOK – Dale Stewart, aka Santa, is once again donning his big red suit to appear in the yard at 304 Potter St., cross street Elder. There are more decorations this year along with his sled and Santa can now be visited daily from 4-7 p.m. until Dec. 23. There is not charge as Santa just enjoys seeing all the smiles on the faces of children and parents alike.

If people would like, they can put donations to the Fallbrook Food Pantry in the barrel provided as well as leave donations, money and materials for the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary. None of this is required for visits or pictures. Parents will use their own phone or camera for portraits with Santa.

Submitted by Dale Stewart.