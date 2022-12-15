Tim Kirk makes EPIC brand change

Village News Staff

Tim Kirk, owner of Murphy & Murphy Southern California Realty, took another major step with his local real estate company. He has rebranded the name to EPIC Realty Group, Inc.

Kirk bought Murphy & Murphy last August. "I felt like their passion to give back to the community was similar to mine. As a retired Marine, my first passion is to serve people, especially military and first responders, but really all kinds of people. It comes down to my passion for those people who are near and dear to my heart," said Kirk.

"As Realtors, there's so much we can do to help others. Sometimes that includes helping people to pay off their debt while purchasing their home. Sometimes it's just being creative in finding a way they can purchase a home right now, especially as rates are rising. I can show people how they can have more money in their pocket a year from now after buying a home."

Why the name Epic? "I was hiking one morning and trying to come up with a name that played off my military service and patriotism. I came up with the word Epic and thought I could play off my military rank and grade, which was Master Gunnery Sergeant (E-9). I really liked the word Epic, so I had the thought to just turn the "P" around and incorporate my paygrade of E-9 into the name and logo. In the military, the highest pay grade on the enlisted side one can achieve while serving is an E-9. The designation of Master Gunnery Sergeant is a rank where the Marine is considered a duty expert in their particular field, this is another reason I liked it. After serving in the Marines for 25 years and now serving another 9 years in real estate, I consider myself a "Duty Expert" in real estate," said Kirk.

He continued, "So, I changed the colors from green and black to a more patriotic color scheme of red, white and blue. I filed the paperwork with the Secretary of State and County of San Diego to create the new corporation and DBA, now known as EPIC Realty Group. We are excited to move forward with our new branding and the same great service we have always provided our clients."