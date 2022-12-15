Ballet Foundation of San Diego presents 'The Nutcracker'

SAN DIEGO – Don't miss out on the magic of a revered holiday tradition this winter season and bring the entire family to see California Ballet in Maxine Mahon's "The Nutcracker!" directed by former principal dancer Trystan Merrick, the production will star principals Reka Gyulai and Stephano Candreva as the Sugar Plum Fairy and Cavalier.

California Ballet's "The Nutcracker" is known as San Diego's Original Nutcracker and has graced stages all around the county since 1968. It has become a dearly cherished annual holiday tradition by many San Diegans and has featured notable prima ballerina...