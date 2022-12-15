Give life with blood and plasma

Financial donations and volunteering are popular ways to give back to nonprofit organizations. However, there are many additional ways to give back, including donations that can help save lives.

Donating blood can be a worthwhile effort for someone looking to make a difference. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says every two seconds someone in the United States needs blood or blood products. When people think of donating blood products, they may think about donating whole blood. However, there’s a need for other components, namely plasma. Here’s a deeper look at what’s...