Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Signs you should not drive after consuming alcohol or taking medication

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/15/2022 at 7:53am

It's important that adults behave responsibly and recognize that even a relatively small amount of alcohol can impair their judgment. Village News/Metro photo

Adults must walk a fine line when consuming alcohol. Though some adults may feel impaired after a single drink, many others can still drive safely after enjoying an alcoholic beverage with dinner or during a gathering with friends. Despite that, it's important that adults behave responsibly and recognize that even a relatively small amount of alcohol can impair their judgment.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, drivers typically experience some loss of judgment and altered mood even when their blood alcohol concentration is .02, which is well below the legal li...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 12/15/2022 20:01