Signs you should not drive after consuming alcohol or taking medication

Adults must walk a fine line when consuming alcohol. Though some adults may feel impaired after a single drink, many others can still drive safely after enjoying an alcoholic beverage with dinner or during a gathering with friends. Despite that, it's important that adults behave responsibly and recognize that even a relatively small amount of alcohol can impair their judgment.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, drivers typically experience some loss of judgment and altered mood even when their blood alcohol concentration is .02, which is well below the legal li...