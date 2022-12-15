Tips to have a happy and sustainable holiday season

New kitchen towels can be used to wrap presents. Village News/Courtesy photo

Gig Conaughton

County of San Diego Communications Office

Gifts! Giving them, receiving them – they help put the happy in the holiday season.

But all that gift-giving – from wrapping paper, packages and new items that may never be used – can take a toll on sustainability.

What's sustainability? It's finding ways to meet our needs today while still preserving our environment and natural resources for our children and grandchildren by using fewer single-use items and consuming less stuff we may never use. And it's important.

The County of San Diego thinks a lot about sustainability. For...