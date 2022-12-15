Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

FPUD gives contract for Daily-Ross Pipeline replacement

 
Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Fallbrook Public Utility District gave PK Mechanical Systems a contract to perform the construction on the Daily-Ross Pipeline replacement project.

FPUD’s board voted 5-0 Dec. 5 to award PK Mechanical the contract for the Wildomar company’s bid amount of $170,000. The project will replace approximately 400 linear feet of 12-inch water main within an area of Ross Road where multiple leaks have been experienced.

“It’s part of our pipeline replacement program specific to the De Luz area,” said FPUD senior engineer Aaron Cook.

FPUD staff prepared...



