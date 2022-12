OFFICIAL ELECTION RESULTS

From the San Diego Registrar of Voters

Last updated 12/15/2022 at 8:07am

VOTER TURNOUT 54.2%

Ballots Cast 1,043,490

Mail Ballots 939, 021

Vote Center Ballots 104,388

Registered Voters 1,925,738

Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow, Pala, Pauma Results

PALOMAR COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA NO. 5, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

JACQUELINE KAISER. 24,118 52.44%

NORMA Miyamoto. 21,873. 47.56%

BONSALL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA - B, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

MICHAEL GADDIS. 1,181 73.67%

RICHARD H. BRUCK 422 26.33%

BONSALL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA - D, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

ROGER MERCHAT. 963. 53.35%

BETH KLOPFENSTEIN. 621. 34.40%

MARK JONES. 221. 12.24%

FALLBROOK UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA NO. 1, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

COURTNEY HILBORN 1,139. 53.88%

JIM DOOLEY. 975. 46.12%

FALLBROOK UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA NO. 3, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

PAUL J. CHRISTENSEN. 2,846. 60.08%

KAREN CG WEISBER. 1,441. 30.42%

JENNIFER SEXTON. 450. 9.50%

FALLBROOK UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA NO. 1, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

DIANE SEBALJ 474. 50.48%

CARON S. LIEBER. 465. 49.52%

FALLBROOK UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA NO. 4, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

STACEY MCRAE. 2,266. 50.10%

SUSAN JACKSON LIEBES. 1,828. 40.42%

KRYSTAL LEE. 429. 9.48%

FALLBROOK UNION ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TRUSTEE AREA NO. 5, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

MARY MCBRIDE. 2,161. 54.92%

JOANN LOPEZ. 1,774. 45.08%

FALLBROOK COMMUNITY PLANNING AREA MEMBER, PLANNING GROUP, VOTE FOR 7

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

EILEEN DELANEY. 8,883. 10.89%

STEVE BROWN. 7,293. 8.94%

J.J. NEESE. 6,940. 8.51%

JENIENE L. DOMERCQ. 6,711. 8.23%

SCOTT SPENCER. 6,112. 7.49%

KELLY E. HANSEN. 6,073. 7.45%

DEBBIE WILLIAMS. 5,904. 7.24%

MICHELE MCCAFFERY. 5,777. 7.08%

PETER W. WILSON. 5,741. 7.04%

KARI ANN HOYER. 5,070. 6.22%

TAUNA A. RODARTE. 4,864. 5.96%

MARK MERVICH. 4,563. 5.59%

VICTORIA STOVER. 3,612. 4.43%

LISA LYNN GEFFENEY. 2, 762. 3.39%

KRYSTAL LEE. 1,263. 1.55%

FALLBROOK REGIONAL HEALTH DISTRICT MEMBER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS ZONE NO. 1, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

JENNIFER JEFFRIES. 1,636. 53.89%

SYDNEY LAY. 1,458. 46.11%

FALLBROOK REGIONAL HEALTH DISTRICT MEMBER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS ZONE NO. 3, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

WILLIAM R. LEACH. 1,687. 53.64%

MARGIE MOSAVI. 1,458. 46.36%

FALLBROOK REGIONAL HEALTH DISTRICT MEMBER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS ZONE NO. 5, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

TERRY BROWN. 2,942 62.20%

HOWARD SALMON. 1,788. 37.80%

RAINBOW COMMUNITY PLANNING AREA MEMBER, PLANNING GROUP, VOTE FOR 5

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

MICHELE D. SHEEHAN. 307. 16.22%

LYNNE T. MALINOWSKI. 297. 15.69%

FREDERICK L. RASP. 295. 15.58%

DOUGLAS W. GASTELUM. 284. 15.00%

MARTIN A. KURLAND. 275. 14.53%

GUY M. MATURO. 237. 12.52%

ERIN MATURO. 198. 10.46%

RAINBOW MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT MEMBER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS DIVISION NO. 3, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

MIGUEL "MIG" GASCA. 1,428. 62.82%

GREG IRVINE. 845. 37.18%

RAINBOW MUNICIPAL WATER DISTRICT MEMBER, BOARD OF DIRECTORS DIVISION NO. 4, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

PATRICIA A. TOWNSEND-SMITH 943 54.95%

BILL STEWART. 773. 45.05%

MEMBER, BOARD OF SUPERVISORS DISTRICT NO. 5, VOTE FOR 1

Candidate Name Total Votes Percentage

JIM DESMOND. 110,529. 60.11%

TIFFANY BOYD-HODGSON. 73,353. 39.89%

ASSESSOR/RECORDER/COUNTY CLERK (VOTE FOR 1)

JORDAN MARKS 452,353 51.51%

BARBARA BRY 425,913 48.49%

DISTRICT ATTORNEY (VOTE FOR 1)

SUMMER STEPHAN 731,009 100.00%

SHERIFF (VOTE FOR 1)

KELLY ANNE MARTINEZ 525,111 58.59%

JOHN HEMMERLING 371,104 41.41%

TREASURER-TAX COLLECTOR (VOTE FOR 1)

DAN MCALLISTER 657,962 74.45%

GREG HODOSEVICH 225,815 25.55%