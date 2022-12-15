Sheriff's Log

Last updated 12/15/2022 at 7:58am

Dec. 4

3400 blk Live Oak Creek Circle Battery - Simple

Dec. 5

1600 blk S. Mission Rd. Vandalism - Robbery - Arrest made

300 blk E. College St. Driving without valid driver's license - Foot pursuit - Obstruct/resist peace officer/emergency med technician - Arrest made

800 blk S. Main Ave. Suspicious person - Obstruct/resist peace officer/emergency med technician - Arrest made

3100 blk S. Old Highway 395 Suspicious person - Arrest made for possession of controlled substance and use/under the influence of controlled substance

5100 blk Olive Hill Trail Suspicious person - Arrest made for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia

5100 blk Olive Hill Trail Found property - Recovered stolen vehicle

110 blk S. Main Ave. Burglary - Vehicle

7300 blk W. Lilac Rd. Suicide - Actual or attempt

1000 blk S. Mission Rd. Theft - Grand (money/labor/property)

Dec. 6

500 blk Potter St. Elder/dependent adult abuse - Arrest made for actions likely to cause harm/death of elder/dependent

Pala Rd. @ NB I-15 Traffic stop - Possess controlled substance paraphernalia and substance including felony warrant, Possess narcotic controlled substance - Arrests made

Dec. 7

1100 blk S. Mission Rd. Shoplifting - Citizens arrest was made

1700 blk S. Mission Rd. Violation of temporary restraining order - Contempt of court/disobey court order - Arrest made

Dec. 8

31500 blk Calle De Las Rosas Petty theft - From building

6000 blk Villa Roma Preserve the peace - Possess stolen vehicle/vessel - Arrest made

1300 blk Via Del Oro Suicide - Actual or attempt - 5150 - Mental disorder - 72 hr observation

2400 blk S. Stage Coach Ln. Criminal threats - Misc. Incidents

Dec. 9

2400 blk S. Stagecoach Ln. Prisoner - Felony bench warrant - Minor