Village News

TAC recommends all-way stop at Fifth and Huffstatler

 
Last updated 12/15/2022 at 8:06am



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The county’s Traffic Advisory Committee has recommended an all-way stop control for the Rainbow intersection of Fifth Street and Huffstatler Street.

A unanimous voice vote at the Dec. 9 TAC meeting approved the recommendation for an all-way stop. The San Diego County Board of Supervisors must approve that regulatory control. TAC secretary Kenton Jones expects the Board of Supervisors to hear the proposed all-way stop in April 2023.

“It’s definitely a school-related intersection,” Jones said.

In many cases, an all-way stop is for intersections where...



