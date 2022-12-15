Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Echeverria defeats Palmerin in league tennis championship match

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 12/15/2022 at 8:43am



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Sofia Echeverria and Angie Palmerin both live in Fallbrook; they both took lessons from Mike Amador at the Fallbrook Tennis Club, and they are both currently high school tennis players although Echeverria is a Mission Hills High School sophomore and Palmerin is a Fallbrook High School junior.

Both reached the singles final of the Valley League girls tennis tournament Oct. 17‑19 at San Pasqual High School with Echeverria winning the league championship. “We know each other’s game,” Echeverria said. “It was a good experience,” Palmerin said.

All s...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2022 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021

Rendered 12/15/2022 20:49