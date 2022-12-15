Echeverria defeats Palmerin in league tennis championship match

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Sofia Echeverria and Angie Palmerin both live in Fallbrook; they both took lessons from Mike Amador at the Fallbrook Tennis Club, and they are both currently high school tennis players although Echeverria is a Mission Hills High School sophomore and Palmerin is a Fallbrook High School junior.

Both reached the singles final of the Valley League girls tennis tournament Oct. 17‑19 at San Pasqual High School with Echeverria winning the league championship. “We know each other’s game,” Echeverria said. “It was a good experience,” Palmerin said.

