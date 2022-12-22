Community Read event set for Jan. 21

New York Times bestselling author Caitlin Rother will speak about her book "Death on Ocean Boulevard: Inside the Coronado Mansion Case" at the Community Read event, Jan. 21 Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Tickets for the Friends of the Fallbrook Library 2023 annual Community Read at the Pala Mesa Resort on Saturday, Jan. 21 continue on sale. New York Times bestselling author Caitlin Rother will speak about her book "Death on Ocean Boulevard: Inside the Coronado Mansion Case."

Rother is a Pulitzer-nominated investigative reporter and her book investigates the controversial real-life mystery that captivated the nation's attention. The book is now under development as a limited TV series with Rother as executive producer along with Untitled Entertainment.

Additionally, she has announced that she has accepted an offer to write a book titled "Down to the Bone: The Mysterious Murder of the McStay Family." It will cover the tragic story that gripped the nation and Fallbrook in particular. Joseph McStay, his wife Summer and their two young sons went mysteriously missing from their home in Fallbrook in February 2010.

Rother worked nearly 20 years for daily newspapers. A popular speaker, she has appeared more than 250 times on TV, radio and podcasts as a true crime expert.

Doors for the event will open at 11:30 a.m., with a light lunch at noon. After lunch, the author will speak about her books and answer questions, followed by a book signing. Copies of the author's books will be available for purchase at the event.

Questions about the Community Read may be directed to either Nancy Javier at [email protected] or Helen McHargue at [email protected] Tickets for the event are $35 (no service fee) and are available online at http://www.fallbrooklibraryfriends.org.

The Bottom Shelf at the library located at 124 S. Mission Road will also be available to assist with purchasing tickets. Tickets to the event would make a great gift for the holidays, but as seating is limited, anyone interested in going is encouraged to purchase tickets before they run out.

Submitted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.