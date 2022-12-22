Review of all things Real Estate: 2022 year in review

Bob Hillery

CR Properties

As this will be my last real estate article for the current year, I thought it might be interesting to review what transpired during 2022 which might have impacted real estate and our overall economy. Since real estate is one of the largest influences in the U.S. economy, it’s easy to understand how the health of real estate and the economy are related.

Mortgage interest rates started the year in the mid-low 3% and doubled to over 7% in October before settling down in the current mid 6% range. Its easy to understand that if the cost of borrowing mortgage money i...