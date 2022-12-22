TAC recommends 45 mph speed limit for Pala Temecula Road

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The county’s Traffic Advisory Committee has recommended a 45 mph speed limit for the San Diego County portion of Pala Temecula Road where there currently is not a posted speed limit.

A unanimous voice vote at the Friday, Dec. 9, TAC meeting recommended the 45 mph speed limit for the 4.51-mile segment from Nejo Road to the Riverside County line. The TAC also recommended that the speed limit be certified for radar enforcement.

For a speed limit to be enforceable by radar, a speed survey must show that the speed limit is within an adjacent 5 mph increment t...