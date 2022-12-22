'Ye Ol' Christmas Village' event benefits the whole community
Last updated 12/21/2022 at 11:42pm
BONSALL – The Bonsall Woman’s Club welcomed members and their guests to the 30th annual Christmas event on Dec. 7 at the Golf Club of California. What began as a tree trimming activity at the Fallbrook Boys and Girls Club all those years ago has developed into a much anticipated holiday activity for many to enjoy.
The afternoon included a luncheon and holiday ente...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)