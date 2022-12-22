Twisted Gypsy pays tribute to Christine McVie's memory

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Members of a tribute band portray the actual band's members. So how does a tribute band carry on when someone from the actual band dies?

The Fleetwood Mac tribute band Twisted Gypsy performed at Pala Casino's Event Center Friday, Dec. 9, nine days after the death of actual Fleetwood Mac band member Christine McVie.

"That's what she would want," Melia Scaletty, who portrays Christine McVie in Twisted Gypsy, said.

Scaletty made those comments after performing "Songbird," which she sang after noting the significance of McVie in Fleetwood Mac and the bond Scal...