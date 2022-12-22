Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Twisted Gypsy pays tribute to Christine McVie's memory

 
Last updated 12/21/2022 at 11:35pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Members of a tribute band portray the actual band's members. So how does a tribute band carry on when someone from the actual band dies?

The Fleetwood Mac tribute band Twisted Gypsy performed at Pala Casino's Event Center Friday, Dec. 9, nine days after the death of actual Fleetwood Mac band member Christine McVie.

"That's what she would want," Melia Scaletty, who portrays Christine McVie in Twisted Gypsy, said.

Scaletty made those comments after performing "Songbird," which she sang after noting the significance of McVie in Fleetwood Mac and the bond Scal...



