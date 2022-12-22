Popcorn as holiday decoration and treats

In the late 1800s, popcorn was a fascinating treat (not a lot of streaming options back then), thus it became increasingly popular around holidays like Christmas. Victorian revelers would use popcorn to spruce up their mantelpieces, doorways and evergreens; ornaments were created using popcorn balls, a popular sweet that was cheap to make. Today, popcorn is still used for decoration and gift giving.

Here are some tips and a recipe from the Popcorn Board:

How to string popcorn:

Make a large amount of popcorn the day before and allow it to sit out overnight. Fresh popcorn breaks easily; day-...