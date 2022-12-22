Supervisors approve program to promote native plants
Gig Conaughton
County of San Diego Communications Office
County supervisors approved developing a program to promote the use of native plants, Wednesday, Dec. 14.
The program would aim to preserve the county's natural environmental character and unique plant life, reduce water use, stormwater pollution and protect animals from the effects of climate change.
The multi-year program will begin with creating a website where people can learn more about native plants, developing educational materials for the public and professional landscapers and installing demonstration gardens at County buil...
